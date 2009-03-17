U.S. Air Force accepts first delivery of Raytheon production unit, Celestica one of the suppliers

The U.S. Air Force accepted delivery of Raytheon Company's first Miniature Air Launched Decoy low rate initial production unit. The EMS provider Celestica is one of the suppliers to Raytheon.

Major suppliers include: AUSCO, Port Washington, N.Y.; BAE, Berthoud, Colo.; CEI, Sacramento, Calif.; Celestica, Austin, Texas; Eagle Pitcher, Joplin, Mo.; EDO, Bohemia, N.Y.; Enser, Pinellas Park, Fla.; Engineered Fabrics Corp, Rockmart, Ga.; GDOTS, Redmond, Wash.; Hamilton-Sundstrand, Rockford, Ill.; Hamilton-Sundstrand, San Diego; LaBarge, Joplin, Mo.; Moog, East Aurora, N.Y.; Tecom, Westlake Village, Calif.



"The warfighter now has an incredible new capability thanks to the hard work of hundreds of Raytheon employees, suppliers, dedicated Air Force civil servants, uniformed service members and support personnel," said Ken Watson, the U.S. Air Force's MALD(TM) program manager. "MALD will work in concert with other electronic warfare assets as part of a system of systems to shape the electronic warfare battlespace and ensure our aviators and their coalition partners return home safely to their loved ones."



"With this first delivery under our belts, Raytheon is on track to meet the U.S. Air Force's required asset availability date of March 2010," said Harry Schulte, Raytheon Missile Systems vice president of Air Warfare Systems. "We're committed to on-time delivery, since the warfighter is counting on us to provide them with the flexibility and capability inherent in MALD."