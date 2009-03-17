Connor Solutions doubles manufacturing space

UK-based EMS-provider Connor Solutions has acquired a second manufacturing facility to cope with increasing demand, which will see the floor space available to the company increase by well over 100%.

The modern 38,000 sq ft facility will have the potential to serve as additional manufacturing space to introduce extra assembly areas, which are well needed due to the growth in demand from customers for complete product assembly. The facility will also allow for Connor Solutions’ bulk storage needs to be consolidated.



Furthermore, the acquisition will allow for the optimum layout of the production areas at Connor Solutions’ existing facility at their Head Office in Houghton le Spring near Sunderland and will enable the company to service their growing client base more effectively.



Richard Whitehead, Business Development Director at Connor Solutions said: “The new facility is key to our continued success and will give us the ability to increase our production capacity for full product assembly.”



He added: “ We continually strive to provide our clients with better solutions and by opening this second facility we can do just that. It is this dedication to customer satisfaction that means we can remain as one of the UK’s foremost EMS providers, demonstrating the flexibility demanded in the current climate.”