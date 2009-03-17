Jumo modernises SMD equipment

Jumo, headquartered in Fulda, Germany, has invested around €1.5 million in the modernisation of its SMD equipment.

The company not only plans to increase its EMS capabilities, but also further develop their own products to enter the market, reports elektrotechnik. Jumo also more than doubled the productionarea - from 500 to 1100 square metres. The company is now able to manufacture on three complete assembly lines with a capacity of up to 90,000 components per hour.