Jobs growth at TMD Technologies as business booms

Strong growth in orders at home and especially overseas has led to an expansion in employment at UK electronics company TMD Technologies. With almost 40 new jobs created in the last two months, the workforce now stands at just under 190 people.

Benefiting from many years of research and development, the West London SME (Small/Medium Enterprise) has become established as a developer and manufacturer of radar transmitters, microwave amplifiers, microwave tubes and high voltage power supplies. "By offering high reliability combined with performance, power and compactness, our products are becoming recognised the world over," said sales director Graham Brown.



In the second half of 2008, the company commissioned a new production area for electronics assembly, high voltage testing and environmental stress screening. This included a massive 40 000 litre liquid nitrogen tank to cool the stress chambers.



TMD Technologies was formed in a management buy out from THORN-EMI in 1995. Its products are used in civil and military radar systems as well as in satellite communications, electromagnetic compatibility testing and science laboratories.