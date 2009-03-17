Nokia lays off 1700 worldwide

As part of its previously announced plans to increase cost-efficiency and adapt to the market situation, Nokia announced further actions it is taking in Devices and Markets units as well as in its Corporate Development Office and global support functions.

Nokia plans to scale sales, marketing and technology management to match the pruned portfolio and global consumer demand; address the marketing and other activities that will no longer be integral following the Symbian acquisition; streamline the Devices R&D organization; and increase efficiency in certain global support functions.



Altogether these plans will affect approximately 1 700 employees globally. Where applicable, Nokia will start consultations with employee representatives about these plans.



All of these measures are part of Nokia's previously announced plans to adjust business operations and cost base in accordance with market demand and safeguard future competitiveness. Nokia continues to seek savings in operational expenses, looking at all areas and activities across the company.