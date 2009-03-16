GSPK strengthens sales team

Knaresborough based global PCB manufacturer, GSPK Circuits, has strengthened and expanded the sales team with the appointment of Simon Purchase to Sales/Contract Review Engineer.

He joined GSPK Circuits 3 years ago having spent the previous 6 years working for Mania in PCB test and design. Simon Purchase has worked within the production, test and final inspection departments and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this new and challenging role. Having also worked as a Team Leader, he is used to the high standards and quick turnaround product requirements which are set by both the company and its customers.



In his new role, Mr Purchase will now be responsible for the management of the flow of technical customer data and its conversion into PCB manufacturing information; a crucial process required to help speed up the manufacturing process. These continually developing practices form part of the Lean Manufacturing philosophy; a philosophy that GSPK Circuits believes in and embraces wholeheartedly.



In addition, further customer focused developments are already in the offing. GSPK Circuits are also looking at introducing design for manufacture and design for test; new services which will assist customers in achieving speedy product launches and shorter production leadtimes as well as reduced cost through improved panel utilisation. In recent months GSPK Circuits has witnessed an increase in demand for UK manufactured low to medium volume PCBs and this recent appointment will play a major part in speeding up the process and ensure we exceed our customer’s expectations.



Simon Purchase said – “I can’t wait to start adding value for our customers - old and new.” Managing Director of GSPK Circuits Ltd, Steve Lloyd said – “GSPK Circuits will continue to do everything in our power to ensure our customers get their products to market ahead of the game.”