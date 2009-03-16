Inspur with rumoured interest in Qimonda

According to FTD-report - which cites unnamed sources within the business community - has the Chinese state-owned company Inspur signalled its interest in Qimonda.

The Chinese software company Inspur, based in Shandong, seems to be interested in buying around 50% of the insolvent German chipmaker Qimonda. However, this would still not be enough to rescue the company and the German Free State of Saxony, Portugal and Qimonda's creditors would still need to participate in the rescue pla.



Inspur has a clear interest in not to become dependent on Korea, Taiwan or the United States for its chip supply. It apparently aims to supply the Chinese computer industry with its own chips.