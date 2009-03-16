Celestica to close Oxnard facility in the USA

EMS-provider Celestica is to lay off 81 staff when it is closing down its Oxnard manufacturing facility in the US.

The Canadian EMS-provider Celestica blames the ongoing recession for its latest cut backs, reports local media. The facility - which will close down - specializes in flat-panel display repair. The company is also planning to close down its manufacturing facility in Minneapolis by November this year (evertiq reported).