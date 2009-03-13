Skals Elektronik scales down

Danish contract manufacturer Skals Elektronik has been forced to lay off more that 1/3 of its staff since the beginning of the year. After the latest layoffs (4 employees were affected) - the company has so far laid off 19 employees.

This is a more than 1/3 of its entire workforce. According to the company’s Managing Director, Jan Laursen, no guarantees can be given that the remaining employees' can keep their jobs. He also said that the company takes one day at a time and that this is the worst situation they have ever been in for the last 30 year.



The company has been hard hit by the fact that its major customer Grundfos is just going through major cutbacks.