Nokia Siemens can benefit from buying Nortel's Wireless

Verizon Wireless and Nokia are rumoured to negotiate a LTE device agreement. Nokia could further strengthen its position if it were to buy Nortel's wireless product line, states Samuel Greenholtz, former head of Verizon in a WSJ article.

There is no doubt that Verizon would appreciate a supplier that can be expected to support and upgrade the company's 3G EV-DO network. Nokia Siemens already tried to establish stronger ties with Verizon in 2007 and the company believed earlier this year, that it could significantly increase their presence in the U.S. - giving weakened competition as a primary reason.



The acquisition of Nortel's core wireless-gear business would help Nokia to expand internationally, the report goes on.