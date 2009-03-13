Sony boss held “hostage” by angry employees in France, now released

Mr Serge Foucher, President of Sony France, was held “hostage” over night by upset employees at the Sony facility in Pontonx-sur-l’Adour, France.

Sony is going to close its facility in Pontonx-sur-l’Adour in April, but when Mr Foucher came to visit the facility before closure, angry employees decided to hold him as a “hostage” over night to demand better layoffs terms, according to French press. The employees locked up the management inside the facility and blocked the access road. According to the union spokesman at the facility, they were unable to find a different solution to the problem, as the management refused to listen.



Reuters reports that the President of Sony France and other Sony executives were released mid morning after the employees were guaranteed that a new round of negotiations will be started. The Sony facility in Pontonx-sur-l'Adour - which currently employs 311 staff - will be closed on April 17, 2009, the report continued.