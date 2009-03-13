New appointment at Foxconn Czech

Miloslav Rut will be responsible for managing the production capacity at Foxconn's Czech facilities in Pardubice and Kutna Hora, Czech Republic.

Mr Rut started his new appointment in March and he will work closely with Jim B. Chang vice president of Foxconn Technology Group. Mr. Chang will mainly focus on the development strategy for Foxconn across Europe, while Mr. Rut will be responsible for managing the production capacity at Foxconn's facilities in Pardubice and Kutna Hora, Czech.



Mr. Rut has been working at companies such as Dell and Cisco. He joined Foxconn in September 2008.