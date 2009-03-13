Nokia Siemens employs 300 additional staff in Wroclaw, Poland

Nokia Siemens plans to increase staff numbers at its development centre in Wroclaw, Poland from the current 1,000 to 1,300 employees.

Details regarding the expansion plan will be announced at a press conference on March 23, 2009. The Centre was established in April 2007 and is one of the largest research centers in the telecommunications industry. The company plans to add 300 additional staff over the next 2 year. However, this number could even increase further in the long term.



Nokia Siemens Network did not apply for a grant in connection with that investment, so the company is not required to comply with specific plans. In January Andrezej Styliński, Nokia Siemens Network, stated that - due to increase in staff numbers - the company will move to a new location.