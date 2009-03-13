Flextronics to lay off 48 in Sweden

EMS-giant Flextronics plans to lay off an additional 48 employees at its facility in Linköping, Sweden.

The reason for the new layoffs is declining orders from large customers such as Sony Ericsson and Ericsson. In December, Flextronics announced that it is going to lay off 32 permanent staff, but these 48 employees are now added to the figure - making it 80. The 48 additional layoffs will only affect white-collar workers.



The Linköping facility had 150 employees last autumn.