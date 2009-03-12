Scanfil: the turnover and profit of Q1 under the level of 2008

Based on the available information at the moment Scanfil plc's turnover and operating profit of the first quarter will fall short of the corresponding period of last year.

The turnover of the first quarter of 2008 was EUR 50,0 million and the operating profit was EUR 4,7 million. Due to the global financial crisis, the situation in the telecommunications technology and industrial electronics markets where Scanfil operates remains so unstable that it is not possible to make reliable predictions on their development in 2009.