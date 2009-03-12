PCB | March 12, 2009
AT&S: social commitment in India
AT&S supports humanitarian projects around the world each year. This year the AT&S Group and the management of AT&S India decided to play their part in providing permanent medical care for the people of Korehundi village in India. The village now features a new medical centre equipped with a full range of facilities, including sanitary installations, treatment rooms and office space.
Healthcare was previously administered at the local temple – there were no treatment and storage rooms available, and privacy for patients undergoing treatment was virtually unheard of, as most examinations took place in public and with a minimum of resources. The centre, which is provided with equipment such as electrocardiographs (ECGs), and devices for measuring blood pressure and blood sugar, was opened at a ceremony in Korehundi village on 16 February 2009. The new, fully equipped kindergarten will provide education to around 30 local children.
“As sustainable development and corporate citizenship are of major importance to AT&S, we aim to make a tangible contribution to the welfare of people living close to our international plants by supporting health care and education projects,” said AT&S CEO Harald Sommerer at the opening ceremony. “In recent years the local population has had access to medical services at our Indian plant. By building the medical centre we have taken steps to ensure that the people of Korehundi village can obtain basic healthcare closer to home,” he continued.
Korehundi village is situated close to the AT&S works in Nanjangud, India. Approximately 800 villagers live there mainly from farming and poorly paid jobs as day labourers. AT&S has been supporting the region for several years by providing services such as free medical treatment and medication from the AT&S India works’ pharmacy. A number of educational initiatives have also been implemented – the local school has been renovated, and financing provided for school uniforms and textbooks.
