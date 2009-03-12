Electronics Production | March 12, 2009
Axiom strengthens Team with two Key Appointments
Newbridge-based (UK) contract electronics firm, Axiom Manufacturing Services, has made two new appointments as it continues to strengthen its core business offering. The new appointments are key to ensuring the company remains in a strong position despite the downturn in the manufacturing sector across the UK.
Kevin Wilcox joins Axiom as business development manager from CTL Manufacturing in Gloucester. He brings with him 25 years experience in manufacturing and sales having worked for a variety of electronics and manufacturing companies including Remploy Manufacturing, AB Automotive Electronics and most recently Alpha 3 Manufacturing. In his new role, Mr Wilcox will be responsible for developing Axiom’s commercial contacts and seeking new business opportunities throughout the UK.
Also joining Axiom to bolster new business opportunities is Adele Jones from Newbridge. Having taken a career break to have a family, Adele will take on the role of Axiom’s first telemarketer. The role has been created specifically for her who will work on a part-time basis and will be responsible for managing Axiom’s new CRM system and following-up new business leads. The new CRM system will help Axiom remain at the top of their game and target specific new business leads during difficult economic conditions.
Speaking about his appointment, Kevin Wilcox said: “This is a really exciting yet challenging time to be joining Axiom. It’s well publicised that manufacturing is going through a tough period but with the company’s highly specialised offerings I’m confident we can continue to buck the UK-wide trend.” “I’m looking forward to getting my teeth into the business and having the opportunity to meet both existing and potential new customers.”
Adele Jones added: “Returning to work after such a long career break was extremely daunting for me but everyone at Axiom has made me feel really welcome and valued. The job was created specifically for me and allows me to work on a term-time basis so that I can have the school holidays off to look after my children, which I am extremely grateful for.”
Shaun Ashmead, managing director at Axiom, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kevin and Adele on board and are looking forward to working more closely with them both. It’s imperative in tough economic climes that we plan for a future and I’m confident that investing in experienced staff now will pay off in the long-run.”
Axiom, which employs 200 people at its site in Newbridge, Gwent, provides hi-tech services for the medical, industrial, defence and aerospace industries throughout the UK and Europe. It is currently one of the UK’s top ten contract electronic manufacturers.
