HANZA moves into new premises

The headquartes of EMS-provider HANZAs are moving into a new and larger building in Stocksund, Sweden.

The aim is to further develop the company's services to its Swedish customers. In order to develop the service, the company's headquarters is now moving into new and much larger premises.



"Contract manufacturing has been hit hard in this recession and stability of the supplier is more important than ever. Hanza has an important role today in supporting customers, who want to move their production - for cost reasons or stability reasons”, said Morgan Andersson at HANZA.