Infineon: 9000 German staff will do short-work from April

The management and works council at Infineon's locations Campeon and Perlach have signed an agreement to introduce short-work from April 1, 2009. Included in this agreement are also the locations Augsburg, Erlangen, Großostheim, Hanover, Nuremberg (without Comneon) and Ulm.

Due to the now signed operating agreement, Infineon will apply for short-work for a period of six months with the German Agency for Employment. The extent of the short-work can amount to 100% and should reach an average of 20% in the various locations. The agreement will affect around 4000 staff at the Munich locations. With the operations in Dresden, Regensburg, Germany already implementing short-work - a total of 9000 German Infineon employees will be working short from April 1, 2009.