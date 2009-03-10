Frontline PCB implements scrum to increase productivity

Frontline PCB Solutions has completed the initial implementation of the Scrum framework, in order to increase its productivity, quality and response to market needs.

The implementation was facilitated by AgileSparks, specializing in Agile and Scrum. Scrum is an agile, lightweight process that can be used to manage and control software and product development using iterative, incremental practices.



Mr. Avi Glasberg, President of Frontline PCB Solutions, said: “Frontline has decided to adopt Scrum as part of its commitment to delivering the world’s leading PCB software solutions. The current economic worldwide arena makes Scrum even more relevant for us, as we are striving to be precise and focused on enhanced data integrity and production error reduction.”