EMS Outsourcing continues growth in Defence

According to a research by MHM, EMS outsourcing will continue to grow - especially in the Defence industry.

The MHM growth research has identified that the Defence sector is growing in attractiveness for outsourcing companies across Europe, as governments maintain or increase spending on Defence to stabilise their economies.



France is by far the largest Defence market in Europe; although most other economies enjoy continued growth in this sector too. Harris - for example - reported an increase in revenue of 11% during the last quarter. Defence company Cobham posted a organic sales growth of 38% in 2008. The company spent $1.2 billion on acquisitions in 2008 and plans to continue so. France-based Thales did well in 2008.



