NOTE receives new order in Norway, production will start at NOTE Sweden

NOTE and Telespor of Norway have signed an agreement to produce livestock tracking equipment based on GSM and GPS technology.

The deal was signed with NOTE’s Nearsourcing centre in Oslo, where production modification and onward product development is being conducted. Initially, production will be at NOTE Norrtälje, Sweden. As volumes increase, production will be transferred to NOTE’s units in cost-efficient countries. Deliveries will start in spring 2009.



Telespor, owned by Norwegian telecom group Telenor AS and meat and egg supplier Nortura BA, develops and sells electronic monitoring products and services for livestock such as sheep in pasture.



“This is a great example of how our flexible business model Nearsourcing can be applied to satisfy customer needs,” said Arne Forslund, NOTE’s President and CEO, “we have a range of options for cost-efficient production, and the specific conditions of each deal determine where production is located.”