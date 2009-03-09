AT&S plans short-work in Fehring facility

The Austrian PCB manufacturer AT&S will most likely introduce more short-work at its facilities in Austria.

The facility in Klagenfurt already runs on short-work since the beginning of February; 130 employees are affected by the measure. Now the location in Fehring is seriously discussed. The company employs around 400 employees at Fehring that produce double-layer printed circuit boards - mainly for the automotive industry. The measure was already discussed in January. CEO Harald Sommerer confirmed the measure in saying: "We are looking at short-work, educational holidays or a compination of both." (evertiq reported)



There is still no official comment from AT&S, as negotiations between management and employee representatives have not yet been completed.