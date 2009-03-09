Philips Healthcare to invest in Northern Ireland, creates 30 jobs

Philips Healthcare Informatics is to invest around £1 million in expanding its business operations in Belfast, Northern Ireland, which will create 30 jobs.

The business, which currently employs 19 people, is owned by a Dutch parent company. The investment - aimed at increasing the business to new markets - will increase the worfoce by 30 staff, reports the BBC. Stephen Gunning, general manager of the Philips Belfast operation, is cited in the report in saying "This investment recognises the significant potential of the Belfast operation to further develop its contribution to the group's overall success."