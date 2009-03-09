Electronics manufacturers look for design help from distributors

Electronics companies will continue to design new products – even during recession – and they often need design help from their distributors.

While many electronics companies registered a decrease in demand for their current products – many will continue in their efforts to design new products and push them onto the market. There is only one problem, many have lost resources during recession and they now turn to their electronics distributors for design help, reports purchasing.com.



The distributors’ field application engineers (FAEs) help with technical advice on parts, the distributors design teams help to design a circuit board or system, they even rely on the help of the distributors to suggest third-party design houses.



Demand for design services has increased since the beginning of the year, as many OEM-companies are busy in designing new products, but many others rather handle their design projects in-house in recession, the report continues.



Image source: Ryderems