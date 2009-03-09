SILICA and Impinj sign Pan-European Buy-Sell Agreement

Semiconductor distribution specialist SILICA, an Avnet Company, and Impinj, a UHF Gen 2 radio frequency identification (RFID) technology solutions provider, have signed a pan-European buy-sell contract effective immediately. The agreement enables SILICA to offer Indy UHF Gen 2 reader chips from Impinj on a Pan-European level.

“The RFID market is growing significantly and the industrial market is increasingly looking for RFID solutions. With Impinj we have added fantastic products to our RFID portfolio enabling us to offer our customers an even wider range of RFID solutions,” says Alessandro Viganò, RFID marketing manager at SILICA.



“We are delighted to establish this relationship with SILICA. Their extensive customer base allows us to expand our reach to potential customers who will benefit from Impinj’s RFID technology and SILICA’s in-depth technical and commercial support,” adds Steve Voit, executive vice president, Sales and Marketing at Impinj.