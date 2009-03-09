PCB | March 09, 2009
Enzmann continues investment programme to realize ever finer PCB structures
Germany-based Christian Enzmann GmbH enhances its position as a manufacturer of fine precision multilayer PCBs with the installation of the Targomat II universal measuring and production machine and the Rivolino multiple drilling and riveting system, both from Swiss quality manufacturer Printprocess.
This latest plant addition allows Enzmann to accurately register internal layers of rest ring widths of 50 µm and continues the extensive investment programme which is gearing the firm up to meet the market’s demands for ever finer structures. “The machines from Printprocess produce a highly accurate registration and drilling potential allowing us to meet our customers' precision requirements at the quality end of the market,” explains Peter Maria Schäflein, Plant Manager at Enzmann.
The Targomat II is a high-speed precision 2-spindle drilling machine with automatic CCD registration. It measures the etched inner layers by means of targets in the film, calculating the optimal centre and subsequently drilling two reference holes. The corresponding prepregs ensure the accurate positioning of the multilayers. The new registration system employed by Enzmann operates independently of material type and thickness which is a major advantage with today's material variety.
Enzmann employs a Rivolino riveting system to accurately centre the inner layers with centring pins in order to prevent displacement of the internal layers during compression. The package is pressed together over the entire surface area, two holes being drilled simultaneously, the rivets introduced and hydraulically re-pressed. Any number of rivets can be employed in any number of positions. Re-pressing of the rivets prevents damage to the pressing plates and a format-independent production allows for considerable cost savings.
“As a financially independent company, Enzmann is in the fortunate position of being able to continue an on-going policy of investment to optimize their production facility,” says Peter Maria Schäflein. “The PCB market is currently going through a consolidation phase. Enzmann's programme of across the board investment leaves the company well placed to enhance its market position and to take an integral role in the next generation of PCB manufacture."
