JJS Electronics’ business growth leads to new appointments

Combining the benefits of offshore manufacturing and the security of working with a UK company, JJS Electronics is growning fast as an EMS partner for European OEMs. In response to recent business growth and in order to uphold its renowned quality commitment, JJS has announced two key appointments.

Frazer Hayton joins the company as SMT & Planning Manager, while John Giddins has been appointed as its new Quality Manager. Both appointments form part of a major investment programme in people, systems and equipment currently underway at the company’s facilities in Lutterworth, UK and Chomutov in the Czech Republic.



As JJS’ new SMT & Planning Manager, Mr Hayton will be charged with developing the company’s manufacturing systems, processes and resources to ensure ongoing optimisation for customers around the world. A Manufacturing Systems Engineering graduate with 14 years’ experience in roles spanning electronics production, planning and operations management, he most recently worked for a broadcast systems manufacturer where he was responsible for an electronics production facility.



As JJS’ new Quality Manager, John Giddins joins the team at JJS to continue to develop its quality systems and processes. Having worked in contract electronics manufacturing environments for 21 years, he is highly experienced in implementing and managing systems for Quality & Environmental Management, Health & Safety in addition to working with Continuous Improvement and IPC-A-610. The new Quality Manager also boasts vast experience of implementing ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 systems, together with the RoHS trusted Kitemark programme.



Commenting on his new role, Mr Hayton explains: “This is clearly a great time to be joining JJS. With the acquisition by the Paragon Electronics Group and the resulting investment programme nearing the end of its first phase, the future looks very promising. My particular area of responsibility looks especially exciting following the recent addition of a new SMT line which I believe will enable us to dramatically expand our capability and capacity.” Mr Giddins adds: “I am looking forward to supporting both the UK and Czech facilities and, with the vision and passion I have seen since starting here from my new colleagues at JJS and from the Paragon Group, we clearly have a very exciting future ahead of us.”