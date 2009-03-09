ALR benefits from demand for higher quality PCB services

The credit crunch is prompting PCB consumers to demand higher quality service and greater value, says PCB supplier, ALR Services. The Oxfordshire-based PCB specialist says that its trademark "positive attitude" approach to customer service is winning it new customers in increasing numbers.

Jo Saltman, sales manager of ALR Services, reports brisk business over the Southern Electronics show in Farnborough. "We've had probably one of our busiest exhibitions ever," says Jo. "Despite the downturn, there is a lot of business still being done in the UK, clearly demonstrated by the number of serious enquiries we've dealt with in the last couple of days." Over 80 new prospects were identified, some of whom have already been converted into sales. "As a company, we've always focused on delivering outstanding value and service. When budgets are tight, good value and good service are what customers are really looking for."



Founded 15 years ago, ALR Services has built a loyal customer base across the UK and Europe through its innovative approach to PCB sourcing, the latest example of which is its new Panel Sharing Prototype (PSP) service, launched at Southern Electronics, designed to deliver production-quality prototype boards at competitive prices. "Shared panel schemes have been around for a while," says Jo, "But very much as a 'what-you-see-is-what-you-get' service: files aren't checked before they're processed so that a simple error can render the resulting boards useless. Nobody can afford to waste money like that in the current climate."