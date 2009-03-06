Fujitsu Siemens lays off & cuts product lines

Fujitsu Siemens will continue to restructure its product portfolio. In addition, the company also plans to reduce worldwide staff numbers by 1000.

Fujitsu Siemens - shortly before the complete takeover by Fujitsu - will continue to restructure its product portfolio and concentrate on core competencies. After leaving the PDA and flat-screen televisions business, changes will now also affect the computer business.



"Business, where we just sell the product, is not what we actually want to do anymore," said Joseph Reger, CTO to dpa-AFX at the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover. "We are developing more and more in the direction of an infrastructure provider."



The exit from certain product lines will also result in job cuts. After the complete takeover, around 1000 worldwide staff will have to go. Germany is by far the most affected by the measure - 700 of the currently 6000 jobs will be eliminated.