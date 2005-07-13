Sasco Holz starts business activities

After enrolling with the Munich commercial register, the distribution company Sasco Holz GmbH came into existence on July 4th 2005. The new company, with over 200 employees and a yearly turnover of about EUR 200 million is the result of the merger of the Arrow Central Europe companies Holz Elektronik GmbH and Sasco Vertrieb von Elektronischen Bauelementen GmbH.

Vice President Arrow Central Europe, who managed the fusion of the two companies, has been announced as the Managing Director of the new corporation, based in Putzbrunn, Germany. The management team of Sasco Holz GmbH will further be strengthened by the appointments of Michael Knappmann, Vice President Marketing, and Josef Calcagno, Vice President Sales, who already held important positions in the previous organizations. Franz Holz, the outgoing Managing Director of Holz Elektronik GmbH, is to retire from the operations side of the business. However, he will remain as a consultant to Arrow Central Europe.



Sasco Holz has branch offices in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Benelux countries, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic.



Image left to right: Michael Knappmann (Vice President Marketing), Paul Scholten (Managing Director) and Josef Calcagno (Vice President Sales) form the new Sasco Holz management team.