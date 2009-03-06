Connect Systems expand further into telecom

Connect Systems has recently expanded its services with a dedicated telecom-team. Already in the past, the telecom-market was one of the key-markets for Connect Systems International. With this new team, the company wants to grow further in telecom.

“With this new structure we want to serve the market on two levels”, says Jan Van Dyck, New Business Development Manager telecom. “On one hand it enables us to serve our current telecom-customers better; on the other hand we want to offer our extensive experience in this market to the entire European telecom-scene.”



Already for several years, telecom-related products are an important part of Connect Systems’ portfolio. “Throughout the years we have gained a lot of knowledge about the specific needs of telecom-customers. We managed to distinguish us from our competitors by investing in capacity, quality, logistics, flexible solutions, and this at an integral competitive price. Furthermore, our Europe-wide positioning and experience enables us to provide our services all across Europe and support customers in their success.”



Total solution provider

“The big advantage of Connect Systems International is that we are a total solution provider. Whether we’re talking about a complex wire harness, PBA, prototypes or the assembly and test of complete cabinets and racks, our experience and knowledge supports customers in their search for the best result,” says Stefan Blockx, Key Account Manager Telecom.



“Getting involved in our customers’ projects is what really counts at Connect Systems”, continues Stefan Blockx. “By offering a complete, integrated package, from co-development to dedicated logistics, we can support customers in their total supply chain and help them compete at the leading edge in the fast-moving world of telecom-electronics.”