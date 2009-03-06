Foxconn and HP’s new facility in Turkey to start operating in early 2010

evertiq reported earlier that EMS-provider Foxconn and OEM HP plan to build a new PC manufacturing facility in Turkey. According to the latest reports, the facility will start to operate in the beginning of 2010.

The new facility will be located Çorlu in Turkey and will employ approximately 2000 staff. Jim Chang at Foxconn told local media that the company plans to employ people domestically and that the company does not plan to bring employees from abroad. The investment in the new PC manufacturing facility totals 60 million USD. The two companies hope that the plant will produce 200,000 units per year.



Eric Cador, vice president of the Personal Systems Group in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at HP, is cited is saying that the company hopes that this new plant will help them overcome the destructive effects of the ongoing economic situation.