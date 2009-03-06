PartnerTech plans additional production in Asia / Eastern Europe

The company has plans to ‘upgrade’ its logistics & after-sales services and is looking for additional production opportunities in Asia and Eastern Europe. However, the company is now focussed on improving profitability, said Mr. Gary Howse in an Businessweekly article.

“The overriding priority for PartnerTech is to achieve operational excellence, and, through this, enhance our customers’ profitability and competitiveness. In 2008, we focused on improving profitability and becoming more customer focused”, Gary Howse, managing director for PartnerTech UK, said in a Businessweekly interview.



For 2009, the objective is to standardise tools, equipment and systems across all the different PartnerTech sites, Mr. Howse continues in the interview.