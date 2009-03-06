EU-members to impose strict REACH penalties

Several EU members have will apply tough penalties on those companies that fail to comply with the REACH directive.

The French Secretary of State for Ecology, Chantal Jouanno, has agreed REACH enforcement laws against companies committing serious offences under the REACH Regulation. These are for instance: using a banned substance and the failure to register a substance. However, final drafts of the law still need to be published. Media reports suggest a maximum prison sentence of two years or a maximum fine of €75,000.



This comes in line with the new UK REACH enforcement regulations from December last year. Here, the maximum penalty is imprisonment (not exceeding two year) or a fine. However, both penelties can be applied in conjunction.



The REACH enforcement is carried out through Member State regulations. However, coordination across Europe will be handled by ECHA European Chemicals Agency. All Member States had to notify the EC by December 1, 2008 the latest on the penalties that they had set through their national regulations.



