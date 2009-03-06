Larry Church to join XSDirect from Jabil

Larry Church has joined XSDirect at the beginning of February, coming from positions such as New Product Development, Component Obsolescence, Cost Reduction, Early Supplier Involvement, and Sustaining Engineering at EMS-provider Jabil.

Mr Church is stationed in Florida and will be responsible for the promotion of the company’s new 24hr LIVE trading platform used to manage excess material asset recovery and spot market component sourcing to potential EMS & OEM customers. “OEM/EMS often have difficulty predicting demand. This results in paying exorbitant prices to procure components to support a demand spike or having to liquidate excess component inventory at a small fraction of original cost. The way this tool automates this process is like the change from fax to the internet ”, states Larry Church.



The Florida based company, whose 24hr LIVE trading platform was launched to the public in Mid-November, will allow OEM companies, EMS providers as well as component brokers to participate simultaneously. The company also has expansion plans into the Asian market for Q3/09.