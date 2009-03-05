Dell denies rumour about moving laptop production from Poland

Employees at Dell's facility in Łódź were told in an internal meeting that laptop production could be moved from Poland to the Ukraine or Belarus.

That would imply that only the production of desktop computers would remain in Poland. An manager - which wanted to remain anonymous is cited in the local newspaper Dziennik Łódźki in saying "We have breaks and mandatory holidays, and personel was told in a meeting that part of production could be transferred further to the East. This is to be laptop production - the product line at we hoped to be famous for."



However, the Dell spokesperson in Poland, Mr Rafał Branowski, denied these rumours explicitly. "It is ridiculous, it is complete rubbish. We employ 1.800 people and want to add several hundred more. There are rare situation were we wait for parts from Asia, but these situations only concern few people in factory for several hours."



Image source: SSE Łódź