Foxconn's <em>Digital City</em> plans develop further

The EMS-giant plans to build - over the next 3-5 year - a billion US-dollar high-tech city, sporting the latest and most environmentally friendly technology.

The first phase of the digital city project starts with IBM supplying its Smart City software at the company's Chinese facilities, Terry Gou announced. The EMS-provider already operates huge factory complexes - where many workers live in dormitories and eat in the company's cafeterias - city's in their own right, report Network world.



The IBM Smart City software is to use city resources more efficiently - a trial at the manufacturing facilities. However, Foxconn does not disclose the location of its first digital city for fear of land prices to hike up, the report continues. Foxconn will also use several energy-efficient technologies, such as solar panels, low-power LED lighting, etc.