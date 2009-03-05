Tyco Electronics to lay off 20 000 in the US

Tyco Electronics is to lay off around 20 000 staff at its US-operations this fiscal year (ending September 2009), which will be around 20% of its workforce.

However, the company has not disclosed which locations will be affected by the job cuts and how many will have to go at each facility. The layoffs have already started, reports pennline.com. The dismissals were attributed to the sharp downturn of the worldwide economy and a decline in demand for the company's products.



Tyco had earlier announced the layoff of around 2500 full-time staff by the end of March. These layoffs are included in the latest figure of 20 000. However, this time round, all employees are affected - full-time, temporary and contractors - the report continues.