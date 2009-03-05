Flextronics lays off additional 200 in Israel

EMS-giant Flextronics has started to lay off approximately 200 employees out of its 550 strong workforce at its Ofakim facility in Israel.

In January this year, evertiq reported that Flextronics Israel has laid off 200 employees at the Midgal Ha'Emek facility in Israel. However this time, the company will lay off 200 employees at its Ofakim facility, said Ha'aretz. The Ofakim facility mainly manufactures products for ECI Telecom, but for other companies too.