RUAG supplies antennas for space telescope

RUAG Aerospace in Gothenburg, formerly known as Saab Space, has won a contract from Northrop Grumman.

RUAG Aerospace Sweden AB has won a contract in the international competition for the supply of antennas for the communication between ground stations and the Hubble successor "James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). RUAG Aerospace will supply both the Ka-band and S-band antennas to be mounted on a common, steerable platform to optimize communication performance.



Ka-band antennas are a reflektorantenna of 60cm diameter made of carbon fiber composite. The design is based on the long experience of design and construction of similar antennas with high demands on precision and light weight. S-band antennas that are included in the order will be similar to those already supplied to the ESA's moon-mission SMART-1 and NASA's upcoming mission to the moon, LCROSS.



James Webb Space Telescope is a cooperative project between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency, CSA. Deliveries by RUAG Aerospace in Sweden is planned for the end of 2010.