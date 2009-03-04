Karl Kruse and Camerson sign franchise agreement

Karl Kruse signed with immediate effect a franchise contract with Camerson. The Camerson portfolio of Power LED Drivers, EI30 transformers and Easy Power products offers almost complete a system for the interface to the network.

The goal business fields of the total portfolio are industry uses, Lightning, carrier, Communication, "white goods "and Consumer. "We looking forward the future collaboration ", comments Klaus P. Kruse, managing director with Karl Kruse. "With Camerson we will offer our customer just with the Easy Power a totally new product in the market. We are certain to develop the business jointly significantly and to win continuously additional market shares in Europe."