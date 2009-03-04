Indesit to close UK facility

The Italy-based white goods manufacturer Indesit is said to plan the closure of its facility in Bodelwyddan, North Wales.

The facility in Bodelwyddan currently employs 305 staff. Reuters reports, citing an unnamed source, that the company ist to start talks with the local trade union immediately.



Indesit had also announced that it is to close its facility in Turin. The company will transfer all production to its Polish. Polish media report that it is very likely that the production from Bodelwyddan, North Wales will also go to Poland. Indesit has recently finished the construction of a new washing machine facility in Radomsko, which currently employs 300 staff, but is fit to accommodate at least 1.000 employees.



