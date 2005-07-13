Molex restructures European Sales

Graham Brock has become President for Europe of Molex replacing Werner Fichtner who retired at the end of June 2005.

Brock was previously VP sales and marketing for Europe. Henry Furniss will now be responsible for sales and marketing activity in Europe as European Sales & Marketing Director. Alfred Lipp is promoted European Regional Sales Manager. Taking over his responsibilities is Thomas Beyer who has been promoted to General Sales Manager Germany/Eastern Europe. Greg Faughnan is promoted to European Distribution Manager. Gordon Graham is promoted to General Sales Manager UK/Ireland.