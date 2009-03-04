Elcoteq Estonia hopes to halt the layoffs until end of the year

EMS-provider Elcoteq hopes that it will be able to halt the expected layoffs in Estonia.

Three weeks ago Elcoteq said it will lay off 385 employees out of its 2125 strong staff force at its facility in Estonia. However, the company now hopes to halt the expected layoffs and continues to produce with the same amount of employees until the end of this year, said bbn. According to Mart Soonik, the communication manager at Elcoteq in Estonia, everything depends on the order inflow from clients. If the clients decrease their orders, then the situation will change.