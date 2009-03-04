Flextronics to close facility in Malaysia and lay off 1382

EMS-provider Flextronics is closing down an assembly facility in Malaysia and plans to lay off all 1,382 employees.

This information comes from a government official, reported Reuters. All employers in Malaysia must notify the Ministry before they start any layoffs. According to a government spokesperson, Flextronics is laying off all 1382 employees, as the company is ceasing all operations at its Shah Alam facility in Malaysia. Officials at Flextronics did not want to comment.