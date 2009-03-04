Dell to outsource more, but one product at a time

Dell has reconfirmed its plans to outsource more, but states that it will proceed at a slow pace strategy - one product at a time.

Dell has been using EMS companies for about 25% of the IT hardware it sells, reports CNN.Money. This percentage will go up slowly and over time, Dell's CFO Brian Gladden was cited in the article in saying. The company also announced further cost cutting measures to safe up to $2.5 billion in the next two years. Outsourcing, layoffs and the discontinuing of certain product lines are some of the means, the report continues.