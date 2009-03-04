Electronics Production | March 04, 2009
German/European investment in solar power delivers market leadership
“We (the US) invented solar technology, but we've fallen behind countries like Germany and Japan in producing it,” said Barack Obama, in his address to a joint session of the U.S. congress last week. Indeed, these nations have moved ahead of the USA, with Germany holding the lead in this fast-growing alternative energy market due the nation’s and Europe’s long-term commitment to solar power, according to iSuppli.
“Europe’s early and enthusiastic embrace of solar energy is paying off, with the region leading in production of Photovoltaic (PV) cells, potentially paving the way for a 300 billion euro savings in electricity costs,” said Dr. Henning Wicht, senior director and principal analyst for photovoltaics at iSuppli. “European companies supplied 27.4% of global PV cells in terms of wattage in 2008, allowing it to slightly exceed China’s total of 25.8%, and handily surpassing Japan at 16.2% and the United States at 13.7%.”
The attached figure presents iSuppli’s estimate of PV cell production by region in 2008, based on wattage.
“Beyond leading in the production of PV cells, Europe is by far the world’s largest market for solar installations,” Wicht added. “This hasn’t happened by accident, as European governments, research institutions and industry players during the last two decades have worked in close coordination to reach this point.”
The underlying driver for this effort was a desire to wean the European economies off hydrocarbon-based electricity sources while creating jobs and establishing a new industry capable of competing on the global stage. During 2008, more than 80% of new worldwide PV capacity was installed in Europe. Germany and Spain accounted for 84% of Europe’s installed PV capacity during the year.
Feeding solar demand
As the Obama administration considers how to boost the U.S. solar market, it may want to look at the main factor behind Europe’s leadership in this area: feed-in-tariffs. Feed-in-tariffs are incentives that allow entities that feed the grid with solar energy to receive premium pricing, thus making the Return On Investment (ROI) on PV installations more attractive.
These incentives are starting to slow somewhat in 2009, especially in Spain’s case. However, they have successfully served their purpose of driving down prices by building a large-scale, competitive PV supply chain, according to Wicht.
Energy week
During this month’s Sustainable Energy Week event in Brussels, the EU Commission presented the Strategic European Technology Plan for Renewable Energy. Solar plays a strategic part of the plan and it will generate 15 percent—12 percent by PV electricity and 3 percent by concentrating solar thermal systems—of the region’s electricity demand by 2020.
To support its member states in achieving these binding targets, the EU Commission is fostering public/private partnerships to more quickly deploy solar energy. Large solar power plants, urban integration—i.e. solar cities—and transnational rural electrification will help accelerate solar energy deployments.
Deployment difficulties
While rapidly decreasing prices make solar more economically attractive in many countries, deployment may become the real bottleneck. To achieve the goal of 12% PV solar energy supply, several things must change, according to Anton Milner, chief executive officer of Q-Cells, and spokesman of the European Photovoltaic Industry Association (EPIA). These changes are:
• Grid management must be capable of accommodating a large supply of solar power during the daytime.
• Efficient storage solutions must be developed.
• Governments must foster utility companies to prepare for greater solar energy production.
• Milner and his team estimate that Europe will save up to 300 billion euros by switching to 12 percent of PV solar power by 2020. Cost savings will be due to the fact that solar installations are cheaper than any nuclear or coal facility and that the fuel for PV systems—i.e. sunshine—is free.
Shining bright
The world’s top producer of PV cells in 2008 was Q-Cells of Germany. REC of Norway is another large global player and perhaps the most vertically integrated because it supplies everything, from the polysilicon raw material, to cell and module manufacturing, to system installation services. SolarWorld of Germany and BP Solar of the United Kingdom are examples of European cell/module producers that have sought to leverage their success in Europe and have invested in the emerging U.S. market to try and to take advantage of invigorated government incentives there.
As PV demand expands around the world in the coming years, iSuppli expects European companies will continue to play a major role.
The attached figure presents iSuppli’s estimate of PV cell production by region in 2008, based on wattage.
“Beyond leading in the production of PV cells, Europe is by far the world’s largest market for solar installations,” Wicht added. “This hasn’t happened by accident, as European governments, research institutions and industry players during the last two decades have worked in close coordination to reach this point.”
The underlying driver for this effort was a desire to wean the European economies off hydrocarbon-based electricity sources while creating jobs and establishing a new industry capable of competing on the global stage. During 2008, more than 80% of new worldwide PV capacity was installed in Europe. Germany and Spain accounted for 84% of Europe’s installed PV capacity during the year.
Feeding solar demand
As the Obama administration considers how to boost the U.S. solar market, it may want to look at the main factor behind Europe’s leadership in this area: feed-in-tariffs. Feed-in-tariffs are incentives that allow entities that feed the grid with solar energy to receive premium pricing, thus making the Return On Investment (ROI) on PV installations more attractive.
These incentives are starting to slow somewhat in 2009, especially in Spain’s case. However, they have successfully served their purpose of driving down prices by building a large-scale, competitive PV supply chain, according to Wicht.
Energy week
During this month’s Sustainable Energy Week event in Brussels, the EU Commission presented the Strategic European Technology Plan for Renewable Energy. Solar plays a strategic part of the plan and it will generate 15 percent—12 percent by PV electricity and 3 percent by concentrating solar thermal systems—of the region’s electricity demand by 2020.
To support its member states in achieving these binding targets, the EU Commission is fostering public/private partnerships to more quickly deploy solar energy. Large solar power plants, urban integration—i.e. solar cities—and transnational rural electrification will help accelerate solar energy deployments.
Deployment difficulties
While rapidly decreasing prices make solar more economically attractive in many countries, deployment may become the real bottleneck. To achieve the goal of 12% PV solar energy supply, several things must change, according to Anton Milner, chief executive officer of Q-Cells, and spokesman of the European Photovoltaic Industry Association (EPIA). These changes are:
• Grid management must be capable of accommodating a large supply of solar power during the daytime.
• Efficient storage solutions must be developed.
• Governments must foster utility companies to prepare for greater solar energy production.
• Milner and his team estimate that Europe will save up to 300 billion euros by switching to 12 percent of PV solar power by 2020. Cost savings will be due to the fact that solar installations are cheaper than any nuclear or coal facility and that the fuel for PV systems—i.e. sunshine—is free.
Shining bright
The world’s top producer of PV cells in 2008 was Q-Cells of Germany. REC of Norway is another large global player and perhaps the most vertically integrated because it supplies everything, from the polysilicon raw material, to cell and module manufacturing, to system installation services. SolarWorld of Germany and BP Solar of the United Kingdom are examples of European cell/module producers that have sought to leverage their success in Europe and have invested in the emerging U.S. market to try and to take advantage of invigorated government incentives there.
As PV demand expands around the world in the coming years, iSuppli expects European companies will continue to play a major role.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments