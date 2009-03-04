Teradyne FLEX chosen to support Unisem’s customers in Europe

Teradyne has announced that Unisem Group purchased a Teradyne FLEX test system with BBAC and DC75 instrumentation to test baseband and network devices for wireless and optical modems. The system will support Unisem’s fabless customers throughout Europe.

“We chose the FLEX due to its wide range of instrumentation, from power management to RF,” said C.H. Ang, chief operating officer, Unisem Group. “The flexibility of the system allows it to be configured to test a particular mix of devices and then, as test requirements change, the system can be quickly adapted by adding or relocating instrumentation. This allows us to get new devices to market faster while achieving lowest cost of test.”



“We are pleased that Unisem, a long time Teradyne customer, has chosen the FLEX,“ said Bill Schymik, FLEX platform manager, Teradyne. “With FLEX, you optimize your capital investment while achieving superior performance and throughput across the widest range of device technologies-including digital, analog, DC, RF and memory.”