Zollner expands into USA

Zollner group,a Germany based Electronic Manufacturing and engineering Services [EMS], announces the formation of Zollner Electronics Inc as per January 21, 2009.

The newly opened Technical Sales & Customer Service facility is conveniently located in Northern Virginia and will enhance coverage of Zollner’s customers, widen the group’s market presence and contribute significantly to Zollner’s over 40 years success story.



The objectives of Zollner’s location policy are improvement of local service for existing customers and active acquisition of new customers. Zollner is confident to have added another cornerstone to the group’s continuous growth - especially with regard to a recovering US economy.



Zollner’s US-sales team services existing and potential customers providing the support necessary for a successful partnership. Highly competent and by applying Zollner’s complete portfolio of services and capabilities they work out winning strategies for successful products together with their partners.